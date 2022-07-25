Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
US Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District Commander, Col. Brian D. Sawser
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District Commander, Col. Brian D. Sawser(U.Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District welcomed its new commander last week.

Col. Brian D. Sawser assumed his new position Friday at his Assumption of Command Ceremony at the Renasant Center in downtown Memphis.

As the commander of the Memphis District, Sawser will be responsible for flood damage reduction, navigation, environmental stewardship, emergency operations and other authorized civil.

He will also work for other states along the Mississippi and White Rivers encompassing a 25,000 square mile area in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky Tennessee and Mississippi.

Sawser is a native of Salem, Oregon and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and was commissioned in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1999, according to USACE Memphis District.

The USACE says Sawser’s military education includes Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the National War College.

