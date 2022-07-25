Advertise with Us
Person drowns at pond near FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch

Drowning in retention pond..
Drowning in retention pond..(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A person drowned at a pond next to a FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch on Monday.

At 3:19 p.m., police officers responded to a drowned victim in a retention pond on Legacy Blvd.

EMS and officers performed CPR on the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

