Person drowns at pond near FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A person drowned at a pond next to a FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch on Monday.

At 3:19 p.m., police officers responded to a drowned victim in a retention pond on Legacy Blvd.

EMS and officers performed CPR on the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

