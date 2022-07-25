Advertise with Us
MPD investigating shooting on Lamar Ave.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Lamar Avenue Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m.

Memphis Fire Department says the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not confirmed their condition.

The exact location of the shooing has also not been confirmed at this time.

