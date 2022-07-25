Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More heat and humidity, but rain chances increase later this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hot and muggy pattern continues as the week begins, but a series of fronts later this week will bring some much needed rain to the Mid-South. Current forecast models are in good agreement on the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain for most areas with higher amounts possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 10 MPH and lows near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers or storm along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows near 80. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with periods of rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

