Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Monkeypox vaccine limited to certain Tennesseans


By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the monkeypox outbreak spreading worldwide, a vaccine is making it’s way to states across the country.

The CDC has reported 15 cases of monkeypox in Tennessee, with Metro Health saying 6 of them are from Davidson County.

“We don’t want people to panic, but we do want them to be aware,” Dr. Joanna Shaw KaiKai, infectious disease specialist at Metro Nashville Public Health, said. “We always advise if someone is feeling ill and you’re going to be in contact with that person, if you can avoid it, please try to.”

The national stockpile of monkeypox vaccine is limited and only reserved for people who came in close contact with a person infected with monkeypox, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Health and Human Services data show of the nearly 2,400 vaccine doses allocated to Tennessee, 2,100 have been delivered.

Nearly half of the 310,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been shipped to California, Florida, New York and Chicago - places holding pop-up vaccine clinics and where more cases have been detected.

In Tennessee, Metro Health says vaccine clinics aren’t needed yet, but they’ll be keeping a close eye on any potential monkeypox spread.

“It’s not something we take for granted, that the public entrusts their health to us, their health and well-being. It is not a chore for us,” Dr. Shaw Kai Kai said. “Monkeypox outbreaks are not new but we know that this is probably the largest one and affecting about 75 countries globally so we want people to be aware of it.”

Monkeypox is typically considered milder and rarely fatal. The CDC warns that monkeypox could spread from person to person through:

  • direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face communication or during intimate physical contact
  • touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion before the development of rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms other than rash, according to the MPHD.

For more information about monkeypox, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Serenity Towers decision on case delayed.
No decision settled on Serenity Towers future
No decision settled on Serenity Towers future
No decision settled on Serenity Towers future
The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis
Peabody Memphis nominated for 2 ‘USA Today 10 Best’ travel awards
Tre’Veon Culbreath charged with 6 vehicle thefts
Man admits to stealing 6 cars, hitting law enforcement vehicle in stolen car
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee