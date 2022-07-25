Man shot, killed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to find answers after a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Midtown.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Hawthorne Street between Evergreen Street and McLean Boulevard.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-52858-CASH.

