Man sentenced to 30 years for sexually exploiting a minor

Aberdeen, Miss. (WMC) - A man from Monroe County is serving 30 years in federal prison for exploiting a minor.

Brett Northington was charged with producing and distributing child pornography.

Homeland security and international intelligence agencies received information that Northington was distributing and making child pornography on an instant messaging app.

Judge Biggers says “that he felt the sentence was necessary to protect children in Northington’s own family and children outside of his family from abuse.”

