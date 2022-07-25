Man indicted for the murder of his landlord

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Whitehaven was indicted for murder after his landlord was trying to evict him from the property.

Robert Collins III was indicted for first-degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

On Nov 16, 2021, Collins fired multiple shots at the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Collins is being held without bond.

