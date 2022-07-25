Man charged with robbing sleeping family in Memphis hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged after burglarizing a hotel room as a family slept, police say.

Thanks to tips from the public, Memphis Police were able to arrest Tommie Anderson, 44, two days after the burglary.

In the early hours of July 10, the victims — a family of four — were asleep in room 513 of the Four Points by Sheraton located at 5877 Poplar Ave.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the mother awoke and saw a man standing at the foot of her two sons’ bed, carrying her husband’s laptop bag, police say.

It was then that the woman screamed, causing the suspect to flee from the room.

The mother told police that the stranger had taken her purse, the laptop and laptop bag, both her sons’ wallets, a 1-carat solitary-diamond engagement ring, and a multiple-diamond wedding band. The value of the property stolen was totaled at well over $2,500, police say.

The Memphis Police Department received a crime stoppers tip on July 12 thanks to the surveillance photo of the suspect that had been released the day of the burglary.

MPD released this photo of Tommie Anderson after the burglary for the public's help to identify him. (Memphis Police Department)

The mother was shown a six-person lineup and positively identified Anderson as the person she saw in her hotel room.

Appling Farms Task Force officers then arrested Anderson at Probation and Parole located at 2584 Overton Crossing and transported him to 6850 Appling Farms Parkway for further investigation.

Anderson admitted to officers that he committed the crime. He has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000.

Anderson’s next court date is July 27.

