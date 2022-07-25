Man arrested after firing shots at party while drunk, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested a man after he fired 11 shots into the air at a party that was held at a home in Parkway Village on Sunday night.

When officers responded, one of the six attendees told police that Cupertino Mendez-Vasquez, 26, came to the party “extremely intoxicated” and brandished a 9mm pistol. The witness told police that Mendez-Vasquez fired 11 shots into the air. It is uncertain where the shots were fired, and whether they were fired inside or outside the home.

A nine-month-old baby was present when the incident occurred, police say.

Officers took Mendez-Vasquez into custody and transported him to Felony Response.

Investigators observed that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, appeared to have urinated on himself, and was unable to walk without stumbling.

Mendez-Vasquez was charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, aggravated child endangerment, and six counts of reckless endangerment.

He was transported to 201 Poplar.

Mendez-Vasquez’ next court date is set for Aug. 8.

