Heat rages on for a few more days, rain chances increase later this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today with feels like temperatures around 110 this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s and it will feel muggy. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 70s overnight. A few showers will be possible by late afternoon into early evening, especially in west Tennessee.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a few showers possible. 20%. Highs in the upper 90s and heat index 105+. Wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20% Showers possible before 9 pm. Lows in the upper 70s and wind out of the south at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 70s along with chances of showers and storms through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

