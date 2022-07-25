Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A 19-year-old driver was killed after a police chase on I-40 and Hwy 1 in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police attempted to pull the driver over just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say the driver was going eastbound on I-40 in Forrest City and turned north onto Highway 1, where he was allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Near the St. Francis and Cross County line, a state trooper performed a precision intervention technique (PIT) on the driver, causing him to leave the highway and crash into a farm field.

The driver was then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A PIT maneuver is when an officer collides with the back of a vehicle, causing it to spin out and crash. The move is legal but considered highly dangerous when performed at high speeds.

State troopers identified the driver as 19-year-old John Bomar from Kentucky. Bomar was the only one in the vehicle.

Arkansas State Police says they are conducting an internal investigation into the death.

The investigation will be submitted to a prosecuting attorney who will decide if the use of deadly force was justified.

