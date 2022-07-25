Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Couple arrested for four counts of child neglect

Man and women arrested for child neglect.,
Man and women arrested for child neglect.,(Tipton County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Covington, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested for four counts of child neglect and abuse after soliciting drugs while children were in the house, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said.

On July 12, 2022, investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at Old Memphis, Rd. in Covington, Tennessee.

Resident Adam Stark was arrested for Possession of Schedule IV drug with Intent to Sell / Manufacture / Deliver and Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell / Manufacture / Deliver., Sheriff Shannon Beasley says.

A further investigation found four children living in the residents with their beds covered in dog feces, feces throughout the house, and the bathroom out of order.

On July 21, 2022, investigators and the sheriff’s office personnel returned to the residence and arrested Jamie May and Adam Stark for four counts of Child neglect and abuse charges.

May has a bond of $10,000, and Stark has a bond of $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance
Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Police in Memphis are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run that happened near...
‘Whoever did that was cold’: South Memphis residents react to deadly hit-and-run
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District Commander, Col. Brian D. Sawser
US Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District welcomes new commander
Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Midtown