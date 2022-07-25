Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.

Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt $241,758 and Romine $10,989.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

