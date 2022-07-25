Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

65-year-old man indicted for death of a woman

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Pixabay/MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for murder after an argument outside the victim’s home.

On July 25, 2022, Perry Patrick was indicted for first-degree murder, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

The incident occurred on Frederick’s Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov 13, 2021.

Patrick allegedly argued with the victim, pistol-whipped the victim, and shot her in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Patrick was arrested three days later and is being held for a bond of $125,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance
Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.
BOLO: Teenage couple missing in Alcorn County
Police in Memphis are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run that happened near...
‘Whoever did that was cold’: South Memphis residents react to deadly hit-and-run
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Man indicted for the shooting death of landlord.
Man indicted for the murder of his landlord
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
2nd teen charged with murder of pastor
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
2 injured in crash on I-240 involving Memphis police cruiser
Man charged with second degree murder after a neighborly dispute.
Man charged with second-degree murder after dispute between neighbors