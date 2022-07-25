65-year-old man indicted for death of a woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for murder after an argument outside the victim’s home.

On July 25, 2022, Perry Patrick was indicted for first-degree murder, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

The incident occurred on Frederick’s Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov 13, 2021.

Patrick allegedly argued with the victim, pistol-whipped the victim, and shot her in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Patrick was arrested three days later and is being held for a bond of $125,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.