65-year-old man indicted for death of a woman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for murder after an argument outside the victim’s home.
On July 25, 2022, Perry Patrick was indicted for first-degree murder, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.
The incident occurred on Frederick’s Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov 13, 2021.
Patrick allegedly argued with the victim, pistol-whipped the victim, and shot her in the neck.
The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Patrick was arrested three days later and is being held for a bond of $125,000.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.