Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

2nd teen charged with murder of pastor

Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 15-year-old is charged with killing Autura Eason-Williams.

Police say Eason-Williams was attacked in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane. Police say video footage showed the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ vehicle, which was found wrecked at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive four hours later.

Eason-Williams was a well-known pastor at Capleville Methodist Church.

Last week, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said she was seeking to try Andrade as an adult.

A 16-year-old was also charged with theft of property.

Then on Friday, another 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Brayan Carillo is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance
Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.
BOLO: Teenage couple missing in Alcorn County
Police in Memphis are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run that happened near...
‘Whoever did that was cold’: South Memphis residents react to deadly hit-and-run
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Man indicted for the shooting death of landlord.
Man indicted for the murder of his landlord
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
2 injured in crash on I-240 involving Memphis police cruiser
Man charged with second degree murder after a neighborly dispute.
Man charged with second-degree murder after dispute between neighbors
MPD investigating shooting on Lamar Ave.