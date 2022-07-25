Advertise with Us
2 injured in crash on I-240 involving Memphis police cruiser

Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash on a Memphis interstate involving a police cruiser.

A dispatcher with Memphis Fire Department says the two victims were rushed from the scene of the crash on I-240 at Perkins.

It is unclear if one of the victims taken to the hospital was an officer.

We are working to learn more information about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

