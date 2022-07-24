Advertise with Us
'Whoever did that was cold': South Memphis residents react to deadly hit-and-run

By Parker King
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Memphis are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run that happened near the intersection of South Lauderdale and East Person in South Memphis early Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they pronounced one man dead.

Blood still stained the pavement where the body was found by Saturday afternoon.

“It’s deadly on this street, period,” said South Memphis resident Debra Ayers. “Anybody can tell you that.”

The hit-and-run happened right outside Ayers’s door.

She said police knocked on her door just after 6 and asked if she heard or saw anything.

“I told them ‘no,’” Ayers said. “Whoever did that was cold, to hit a person and keep going. That’s so cold. I started crying. We’ve got to get it together.”

Ayers told us this is a problem that has pestered her South Memphis neighborhood for years.

“(Drivers) come up and down Lauderdale going 500 miles per hour,” Ayers said. “People walking across the street, they’re scared to walk across the street.”

Nearby residents were asked about the man who was killed.

Many would not talk, consistently said the man went by “CB” and was an older South Memphis resident who was well-known in the community.

Ayers said she saw him almost every day, “...walking the streets, sitting at the stores and stuff like that,” she said. “He was a good guy. He minded his own business.”

At last check, Memphis Police have no suspect information and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.



