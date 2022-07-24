Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Under-insulated homes cause higher utility bill, expert says

By Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is still under a heat advisory, and many Mid-Southerners are looking for ways to bring down the high cost of next month’s utility bill.

Stacey Fitzgerald-Redd is an insulation expert. She said nine of 10 homes in the US are under-insulated, which means higher costs for you to cool down your home.

“It doesn’t cost that much to do it yourself—to add insulation,” Fitzgerald-Redd said.

She said customers can expect “several hundred dollars a year in savings” if they do.

Fitzgerald-Redd also emphasized the importance of insulation being air-sealed for maximum efficiency.

“You want to seal the cracks and crevasses around doors and any penetrations where you can feel air coming through,” she said.

MLGW has already said customers can expect bills to shoot up 40 percent, so anything that can bring down the cost is welcome. After you figure out if you have enough insulation in the attic—close the curtains, seal the doors and windows, and turn on the ceiling fan and make sure it spins counterclockwise.

“What that does is help push cooler air from the surface-level up so that you feel it circulating better,” said Fitzgerald-Redd.

MLGW offers free in-home energy audits by certified technicians to help make your home as energy efficient as possible.

“Make sure you have your HVAC equipment maintained and it’s in good proper working order,” said Fitzgerald-Redd.

You can set up an appointment with MLGW to get an energy audit for your home by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Memphis Police Department
Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
Police in Memphis are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run that happened near...
‘Whoever did that was cold’: South Memphis residents react to deadly hit-and-run
Apple AirTags officially launched on April 30, 2021.
Memphis man uses Apple AirTag to help police locate stolen car

Latest News

Under-insulated homes cause higher utility bill, expert says
Under-insulated homes cause higher utility bill, expert says
Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin
Memphis criminal defense attorney says body not necessary for murder charges to stick
Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.
BOLO: Teenage couple missing in Alcorn County
Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.
Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.