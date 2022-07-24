Remaining hot & humid with daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rising humidity this week will help to bring daily, isolated rain chances to the Mid-South starting Monday. Another Heat Advisory is in place for Monday as temperatures could feel as hot as 105 or greater. By the end of the work week, temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but remaining humid.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a few showers possible with highs in the upper 90s and heat index 105+. Wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and wind out of the south at 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 70s along with chances of showers and storms through the weekend.

