Redbirds drop second straight to Gwinnett, 8-6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds fell behind early to the Gwinnett Stripers and their comebacks never quite got them over the hump, as they fall to Gwinnett 8-6 to lose the first two games of their three-game weekend series.

Gwinnett jumped on Memphis starter Jake Woodford early and often, highlighted by a two-run double from Braden Shewmake that gave them a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

The Redbirds didn’t quit, and cut the deficit to one on a Paul DeJong RBI single in the bottom of the fifth that made it a 4-3 game.

The Stripers then blew the game open again in the top of the 7th, with Alex Dickerson’s two-run double being the big shot in the inning. Gwinnett went up 7-3 after the frame.

Alec Burleson’s team-leading 17th home run of the season, a three-run shot, made it interesting in the bottom of the 9th, but the rally fell short.

Memphis will try and salvage a game from the weekend set on Sunday afternoon.

