No-show buses spark ride-along meeting to address MATA concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens for Better Service (CBS) and the Memphis Bus Riders Union will be holding a ride-along meeting with Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) officials to discuss problems facing bus riders on July 29.

CBS is calling this meeting “A Ride for Justice.”

This ride-along meeting will address problems Memphis citizens are experiencing with MATA, including the lack of bus shelters at many bus stops from inclement weather, and bus riders being left stranded at bus stops for hours as a result of buses not showing up, with no contact number to call MATA or speak to supervisors on the streets about whereabouts of no-show buses.

CBS disclosed that it learned that bus riders were left stranded at a stop last Thursday.

Riders waiting at the American Way Terminal were left stranded in 96-degree heat for two hours after the last 69 Winchester Westbound bus scheduled for 5 p.m. was a no-show.

MATA finally sent a bus to the location to transport riders to their homes after the two-hour-long wait, CBS said.

The Ride for Justice route will begin at the bus stop in front of the Diagnostic Ultrasound Center at 4274 Faronia Road around 2:45 p.m. to catch the 42 Crosstown Northbound bus scheduled for approximately 3:04 p.m.

Citizens in attendance will take the 42 Crosstown to Lamar/Bellevue and wait at least 15 minutes to transfer to the 36 Lamar bus scheduled at 3:49 p.m., en route to the William Hudson Transit Center at 444 North Main, by 4:02 p.m.

CBS said in a release:

Rain, hot or shine, the public is welcome to participate in the ride-along meeting to discuss their concerns. Daily Fast Pass can be purchased for $2.00 on the bus and at MATA Bus Terminals.

For more information on cash fares for MATA, the public can go to MATA’s website.

