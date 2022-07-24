MPD responds to a shooting on Parkway View Circle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were on the scene of a shooting that took place on Parkway View Circle.

MPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said a shooting victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an MPD tweet, a man ran from the scene.

No one has been arrested at this time.

