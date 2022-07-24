Advertise with Us
MPD responds to a shooting on Parkway View Circle

Memphis police
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were on the scene of a shooting that took place on Parkway View Circle.

MPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said a shooting victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an MPD tweet, a man ran from the scene.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
‘Whoever did that was cold’: South Memphis residents react to deadly hit-and-run
