Hot and dry weather continues today but a few showers will be possible this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heat indices of 105-109 degrees are possible again today, therefore a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for much of the Mid-South through 9 PM. Rising humidity this week will help to bring daily, isolated rain chances to the Mid-South starting Monday. By the end of the work week, temperatures look to return to return to closer to “normal” with and at least a slight chance of rain.

NORMAL HIGH: 92

NORMAL LOW: 74

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 90s. A stray shower is possible. Wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

