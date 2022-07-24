Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Authorities capture 4 Tennessee inmates

All four Tennessee inmates face multiple charges after escaping a detention center in Hamilton County early Saturday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Four inmates who escaped from the Silverdale Detention Center in Tennessee have been captured, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers discovered that the inmates were missing during a headcount early Saturday in a minimum security housing unit, media outlets reported.

The facility was placed on lockdown and officials determined the missing inmates had breached an exterior door and scaled the perimeter barbed wire fence.

Two of the inmates, Johnny Bryant and William Atkins, were captured within a few hours at a motel, the sheriff’s office said. Hours after authorities requested the public’s help to locate Justin Lynn Conner and Trevor Lynn Hall, both inmates were taken into custody. Conner was found in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and Hall was found in Jackson County, Tennessee.

Among the charges that Bryant and Atkins face include resisting arrest and felony escape.

Conner faces charges that include possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine for resale/manufacturing, use of stolen plates, theft of property, criminal impersonation, theft of property over $2,500 and misdemeanor evading.

Hall faces the following charges: contraband in a penal institution, evading arrest, theft of property and felony escape.

