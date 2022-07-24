901 FC earns 1-1 draw on road at Indy Eleven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming off their toughest loss of the season to Louisville FC at home, Memphis 901 FC scored a single point with a 1-1 draw on the road at Indy Eleven on Saturday night.

Memphis remains in third place in the Eastern Conference, upping their point total to 39 on the season.

Indy, who had been shut out in five straight matches coming into the game, struck first with a goal from Solman Asante in the ninth minute.

901 FC evened the game in the 23rd minute when a perfectly timed through ball found Rece Buckmaster in the box, who then found Phillip Goodrum who tapped the ball in for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

It was a defensive slugfest the rest of the way, with neither team finding the back of the net again.

901 FC will now have 10 days off before taking on New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday, August 3.

