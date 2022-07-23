Tigers Center on Rimington’s watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Center Jacob Likes is on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the most outstanding center in NCAA Division 1.

The former Christian Brothers High School star helped anchor a tiger passing offense that ranked 16 in the nation last season.

The Tigers open their season at Mississippi State on September 3.

