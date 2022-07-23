Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Tigers Center on Rimington’s watch list

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Center Jacob Likes is on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the most outstanding center in NCAA Division 1.

The former Christian Brothers High School star helped anchor a tiger passing offense that ranked 16 in the nation last season.

The Tigers open their season at Mississippi State on September 3.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
The scene at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

Final day from SEC Media Days
Media picks football preseason all SEC teams
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
NCAA hits TN with notice of allegations under Jeremy Pruitt
Memphis 901 FC
Muse’s red card lifted, will play Saturday for 901 FC
Tigers’ Ducksworth on Good Works watch list