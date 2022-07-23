Suspect photo released in fatal Summer Ave. hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have released a photo of the suspect responsible for the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Summer Avenue that occurred in May.

Police say James R. Jones, 37, was struck and killed while crossing Summer Avenue near Graham Street.

The unknown vehicle then fled east on Summer.

Police say the car was possibly a dark green 2000 Acura with tinted windows, displaying the Tenn. tag DJL-618.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

The vehicle will have front-end damage.

