Shelby County Clerk’s Office planning “No Line, No Wait” service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning Tuesday, July 26, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office will be implementing a plan to help reduce long customer wait lines.

Shelby Co. is the largest county in the state and is experiencing exceptionally long lines. Clerk Wanda Halbert announced in a press release on Friday that only 15 to 20 customers will be able to wait in a line, while others will sign in to receive a call when it is time to be served.

“Many don’t want to stand in line, while others refuse to leave the line,” Halbert said. “For the safety of all, we can no longer allow the lines to continue.”

Because of the finance and office closeout requirements, should a customer not be served, a call and/or voucher for priority services on the following day will be given. Customers potentially falling into this category will be notified upon registering at each location.

“During what we are seeing as a new COVID surge affecting our team and customers, extreme weather, marginal resources, aged facilities, and safety of citizens and customers, we’ve worked on a temporary plan until the technology phase of the ‘No Line, No Wait’ has been implemented,” Halbert said. “As we are continuing to look for new facilities better amenable to our customer base, once the technology components are in place, we are anticipating an appointment, call-in and/or text service to help better control the lines.”

Signs will be posted and a designated line cutoff will be present as staffers monitor and work to ensure customers no longer have to stand and wait.

The closure week will be announced next week as the clerk’s office finalizes all plans.

