Remaining hot for Sunday but rain chances will rise next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY will be in place for Sunday through 9 pm. Rising humidity next week will help to bring daily rain chances to the Mid-South starting Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the upper 70s. Southerly breezes at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 90s. A stray shower is possible. Wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

