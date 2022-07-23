Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A residence in the Nutbush area of northeast Memphis described by neighbors as “notorious and dangerous” was closed on Friday as a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and violent crime that had taken place—including two homicides, said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Neighbors told the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit that the home on National Street is a “known crack house” where cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl was being bought and sold.

On Friday, Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge (General Sessions Division 14) granted a temporary injunction petition filed by the DA’s Office and the Memphis City Attorney’s Office.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on July 28 for the owners to show why the injunction should not be made permanent.

A resident of the home along with the property’s owner, Marbella Investment, LLC, are listed as respondents in the petition.

Between February 2020 and June 2022, police have taken 15 reports at the residence for assaults, vandalism, overdoses and drug-related incidents.

There also have been two homicides at the home.

Police have responded to 229 calls for service during that period within a half mile of the house.

In May, police said a girl was playing with a dog outside the home when a man walked by and shot the dog, killing it, then continued walking.

The residence is located less than a mile from three churches and Douglas High School.

