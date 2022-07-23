Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A residence in the Nutbush area of northeast Memphis described by neighbors as “notorious and dangerous” was closed on Friday as a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and violent crime that had taken place—including two homicides, said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Neighbors told the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit that the home on National Street is a “known crack house” where cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl was being bought and sold.

On Friday, Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge (General Sessions Division 14) granted a temporary injunction petition filed by the DA’s Office and the Memphis City Attorney’s Office.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on July 28 for the owners to show why the injunction should not be made permanent.

A resident of the home along with the property’s owner, Marbella Investment, LLC, are listed as respondents in the petition.

Between February 2020 and June 2022, police have taken 15 reports at the residence for assaults, vandalism, overdoses and drug-related incidents.

There also have been two homicides at the home.

Police have responded to 229 calls for service during that period within a half mile of the house.

In May, police said a girl was playing with a dog outside the home when a man walked by and shot the dog, killing it, then continued walking.

The residence is located less than a mile from three churches and Douglas High School.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
The scene at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Tigers Center on Rimington’s watch list
Quishon Brown
Bond violations dismissed for man charged with setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
NCAA hits TN with notice of allegations under Jeremy Pruitt
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
Harrison Bader rejoins Redbirds on rehab