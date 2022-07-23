NCAA hits TN with notice of allegations under Jeremy Pruitt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They’re circling the wagons on the Hill in Knoxville, not to prepare for invading teams this season, but handle an official notice of allegations from the NCAA.

It stems from the period Jeremy Pruitt as the head coach of the Vols.

The NCAA charges the UT football program with 18 level one rules violations. This is the most severe rule for impermissible, recruiting benefits totaling about $60,000 that was paid to prospects under Pruitt.

Among other charges, the Vol’s former coach is accused of providing about $9 thousand to the mothers of two prospects.

Pruitt’s wife, Casey, is charged with making cash payments totaling about $12,500 dollars to help a prospect’s mother with her car payment.

Tennesse fired Pruitt in January of 2021 after its own internal investigation. The NCAA is not charging the Vols with lack of institutional control and commended Tennessee for its cooperation.

However, they did charge Pruitt with failing to promote compliance and failing to monitor his staff.

The Vols went 16-19 in Pruitt’s 3 seasons at Tennessee.

