Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

NCAA hits TN with notice of allegations under Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Pruitt fired in January of 2021(WVLT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They’re circling the wagons on the Hill in Knoxville, not to prepare for invading teams this season, but handle an official notice of allegations from the NCAA.

It stems from the period Jeremy Pruitt as the head coach of the Vols.

The NCAA charges the UT football program with 18 level one rules violations. This is the most severe rule for impermissible, recruiting benefits totaling about $60,000 that was paid to prospects under Pruitt. 

Among other charges, the Vol’s former coach is accused of providing about $9 thousand to the mothers of two prospects. 

Pruitt’s wife, Casey, is charged with making cash payments totaling about $12,500 dollars to help a prospect’s mother with her car payment. 

Tennesse fired Pruitt in January of 2021 after its own internal investigation. The NCAA is not charging the Vols with lack of institutional control and commended Tennessee for its cooperation.

However, they did charge Pruitt with failing to promote compliance and failing to monitor his staff.

The Vols went 16-19 in Pruitt’s 3 seasons at Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
The scene at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
Harrison Bader rejoins Redbirds on rehab
Memphis cooling center
Cooling center opens on North Parkway
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 23, 2022
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee