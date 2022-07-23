Advertise with Us
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.(WMC)
By Meg Green
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department have arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr. of Grenada, Mississippi is charged with murder. Bond has not yet been set.

Authorities say they are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Lee was last seen Friday, July 8 at the Campus Walk apartments. His family and Oxford residents have been searching ever since.

Rally held for Jimmy "Jay" Lee
Rally held for Jimmy "Jay" Lee(Action News 5)

The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the state attorney general’s office began assisting in the investigation several days ago.

Oxford Police have provided few details, saying the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided at a later date.

FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee(Oxford Police Department)

