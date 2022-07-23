Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis man uses Apple AirTag to help police locate stolen car

Apple AirTags officially launched on April 30, 2021.
Apple AirTags officially launched on April 30, 2021.(Arizona's Family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cutting-edge tracking technology helped a High Point Terrace resident get his stolen SUV back.

It’s been a tough month for the SUV owner.

On July 2, someone broke out his Hyundai Santa Fe’s passenger window and damaged the steering column.

A police report says it appeared someone tried—but failed—to steal the vehicle.

But on Friday morning, someone did steal the Santa Fe at exactly 2:39 a.m., but this time, the car’s owner was far better prepared for the crooks.

Joshua Wylie says he installed a surveillance camera in his apartment window and focused the lens on where he parks his SUV.

Wylie said he captured the people who took his wheels on video.

Not only that, but unbeknownst to the criminals, Wylie hid a simple device that tracked the movements of his vehicle called an “Apple Air Tag.”

When Wylie arose to find his vehicle stolen Friday morning, he watched his video of the criminals in the act of stealing his SUV, then with the help of Memphis Police, tracked his car to an address on Tillman near a police precinct.

