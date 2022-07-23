Media picks football preseason all SEC teams
Published: Jul. 23, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alabama leads the way among media voters for most preseason all-SEC picks with 20. The Crimson Tide gets 10 players on the first team. Here is the list:
First-team offense
- QB: Bryce Young, Alabama, RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn, RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
- OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia
- OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
- C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
First-team defense
- DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
- DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU
- DL: Derick Hall, Auburn
- DL: Byron Young, Tennessee
- LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia
- LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
- DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
- DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
- DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
First-team special teams
- P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
- PK: Will Reichard, Alabama
- RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia
- AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-team offense
- QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
- WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
- TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama
- OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
- OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama
- C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-team defense
- DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama
- DL: Ali Gaye, LSU
- DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn
- LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas
- LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
- LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
- DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
- DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia
- DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Second-team special teams
- P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
- PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn
- RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-team offense
- QB: Will Levis, Kentucky
- RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
- RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
- WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina
- TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
- OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas
- OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama
- OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
- *OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss
- *OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama
- C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Third-team defense
- DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida
- DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- DL: Maason Smith, LSU
- DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida
- LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
- DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- DB: Trey Dean III, Florida
- DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
- DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Third-team special teams
- P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
- PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
- RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama
- AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
The 2022 SEC football preseason media poll order of finish first-place votes in parentheses:
SEC East
- Georgia (172)
- Kentucky (4)
- Tennessee (1)
- Florida
- South Carolina (3)
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt (1)
SEC West
- Alabama (177)
- Texas A&M (3)
- Arkansas (1)
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Auburn
SEC Champion
Alabama (158)

