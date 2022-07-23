Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Media picks football preseason all SEC teams

Final day from SEC Media Days
Final day from SEC Media Days
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alabama leads the way among media voters for most preseason all-SEC picks with 20. The Crimson Tide gets 10 players on the first team. Here is the list:

First-team offense
  • QB: Bryce Young, Alabama, RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn, RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
  • WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
  • TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
  • OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia
  • OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
  • OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
  • C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
First-team defense
  • DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
  • DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU
  • DL: Derick Hall, Auburn
  • DL: Byron Young, Tennessee
  • LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  • LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia
  • LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
  • DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
  • DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
  • DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
  • DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
First-team special teams
  • P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
  • PK: Will Reichard, Alabama
  • RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia
  • AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-team offense
  • QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  • RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
  • RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
  • WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
  • WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
  • TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama
  •  OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
  • OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
  • OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  • OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-team defense
  • DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
  • DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama
  • DL: Ali Gaye, LSU
  • DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn
  • LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas
  • LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
  • LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
  • DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
  • DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
  • DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia
  • DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Second-team special teams
  • P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
  • PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn 
  • RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-team offense
  • QB: Will Levis, Kentucky
  • RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
  • RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
  • WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina
  •  TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
  • OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas
  • OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama
  • OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
  • *OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss
  • *OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama
  • C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Third-team defense
  • DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida
  • DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
  • DL: Maason Smith, LSU
  • DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
  • LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn
  • LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida 
  • LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
  • DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  • DB: Trey Dean III, Florida
  • DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
  • DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Third-team special teams
  • P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
  • PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
  • RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama 
  • AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

The 2022 SEC football preseason media poll order of finish first-place votes in parentheses:

SEC East
  1. Georgia (172)
  2. Kentucky (4)
  3. Tennessee (1)
  4. Florida
  5. South Carolina (3)
  6. Missouri
  7. Vanderbilt (1)
SEC West
  1. Alabama (177)
  2. Texas A&M (3)
  3. Arkansas (1)
  4. Ole Miss
  5. LSU
  6. Mississippi State
  7. Auburn
SEC Champion

Alabama (158)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
The scene at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Tigers Center on Rimington’s watch list
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
NCAA hits TN with notice of allegations under Jeremy Pruitt
Memphis 901 FC
Muse’s red card lifted, will play Saturday for 901 FC
Tigers’ Ducksworth on Good Works watch list