Media picks football preseason all SEC teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alabama leads the way among media voters for most preseason all-SEC picks with 20. The Crimson Tide gets 10 players on the first team. Here is the list:

First-team offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama, RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn, RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

First-team defense

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

First-team special teams

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-team offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-team defense

DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Second-team special teams

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-team offense

QB: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Third-team defense

DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Third-team special teams

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

The 2022 SEC football preseason media poll order of finish first-place votes in parentheses:

SEC East

Georgia (172) Kentucky (4) Tennessee (1) Florida South Carolina (3) Missouri Vanderbilt (1)

SEC West

Alabama (177) Texas A&M (3) Arkansas (1) Ole Miss LSU Mississippi State Auburn

SEC Champion

Alabama (158)

