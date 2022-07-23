Advertise with Us
Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

