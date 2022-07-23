Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
30 cars were broken into at the Holiday Inn off of Shelby Oaks Drive.
MPD investigates 30 vehicle break-ins
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
Officer Vincent Parks
Final farewell: Funeral held for fallen Jonesboro police officer
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
FILE PHOTO - Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US