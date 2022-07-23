Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hot and dry pattern this weekend with a few chances for showers next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in place through the weekend as the summer heat keeps a grip on the Mid-South. Dry air over the weekend will give way to increasing humidity next week that will also help to bring a chance of rain to the area.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 100 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs near 100, and lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

