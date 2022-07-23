Advertise with Us
Harrison Bader rejoins Redbirds on rehab

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back in uniform for the Redbirds is Harrison Bader from the parent St. Louis Cardinals.

He started a rehab assignment here in Triple-A- Friday night.

Bader, who starred for the Redbirds in 2016 and 2017 before moving up to the big club, has been on the injured list since June. This was due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

He resumed running just before the all-star break, and he is back on the field with the Redbirds for what could be Memphis’ entire 9-game homestand before returning to St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

