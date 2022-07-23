Cooling center opens on North Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis will open a cooling center Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to the heat index forecasted.

The cooling center is at J.K. Lewis Senior Center located on 1188 North Parkway.

If you need transportation, call 901-29-1680. Assistance began at 10 a.m.

For more information contact the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

