Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Cooling center opens on North Parkway

Memphis cooling center
Memphis cooling center(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis will open a cooling center Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to the heat index forecasted.

The cooling center is at J.K. Lewis Senior Center located on 1188 North Parkway.

If you need transportation, call 901-29-1680. Assistance began at 10 a.m.

For more information contact the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
The scene at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 23, 2022
Memphis man uses Apple AirTag to help police locate stolen car
Memphis man uses Apple AirTag to help police locate stolen car
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
15-year-old charged wore ankle monitor at time of pastor’s murder
15-year-old charged wore ankle monitor at time of pastor’s murder