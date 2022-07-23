Bond violations dismissed for man charged with setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quishon Brown was arrested again on July 16 after police said they received evidence that Quishon Brown had a puppy when they arrived at his home on Berkshire Avenue.

The animal was not located, but Brown was arrested and charged with violating bond conditions.

Brown appeared before Judge William Anderson on Friday for his violation of court orders.

Sources from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office say the violation of bond conditions was dismissed “for a legal reason.”

Judge Anderson revoked Brown’s bond, but his charges remain.

Brown remains in jail.

“Riona” the dog is in recovery and underwent her first surgery on July 14.

Bandaged Riona with Bluff City Veterinary Specialists manager, Mallory Mclemore. (Action News 5)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.