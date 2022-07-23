Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Bond violations dismissed for man charged with setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire

Quishon Brown
Quishon Brown(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quishon Brown was arrested again on July 16 after police said they received evidence that Quishon Brown had a puppy when they arrived at his home on Berkshire Avenue.

The animal was not located, but Brown was arrested and charged with violating bond conditions.

Brown appeared before Judge William Anderson on Friday for his violation of court orders.

Sources from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office say the violation of bond conditions was dismissed “for a legal reason.”

Judge Anderson revoked Brown’s bond, but his charges remain.

Brown remains in jail.

“Riona” the dog is in recovery and underwent her first surgery on July 14.

Bandaged Riona with Bluff City Veterinary Specialists manager, Mallory Mclemore.
Bandaged Riona with Bluff City Veterinary Specialists manager, Mallory Mclemore.(Action News 5)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
The scene at McDonald's on Poplar Ave.
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance
Memphis Tigers
Tigers Center on Rimington’s watch list
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
NCAA hits TN with notice of allegations under Jeremy Pruitt
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
Harrison Bader rejoins Redbirds on rehab