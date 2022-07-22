WATCH: Funeral for fallen Jonesboro police officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral services were held Friday for a fallen Jonesboro police officer.

Officer Vincent Parks died Sunday, July 17, during training exercises at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

His funeral was held at Central Baptist Church. His uncle delivered the eulogy.

Law enforcement officers escorted Officer Parks’ casket from the church to Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.

