WATCH: Funeral for fallen Jonesboro police officer

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral services were held Friday for a fallen Jonesboro police officer.

Officer Vincent Parks Obituary

Officer Vincent Parks died Sunday, July 17, during training exercises at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

His funeral was held at Central Baptist Church. His uncle delivered the eulogy.

Officer Parks' funeral was held at Central Baptist Church with burial at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.

Law enforcement officers escorted Officer Parks’ casket from the church to Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.

Jonesboro law enforcement officers escorted Officer Vincent Parks' casket from the church to the cemetery.

