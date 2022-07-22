Vols starters ready for new football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - It was the University of Tennessee’s turn on the final day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

The Vols are coming off one of their better seasons in recent memory in 2021. UT finished third in the SEC East behind Georgia and Kentucky, and went to a bowl game under First Year Head Coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel made good on his promise to bring a UCF style offense to the Hill in Knoxville.

The Vols produced a Maxwell Award Watch List Quarterback in Hendon Hooker.

His favorite target is Cedric Miller, who was named to the Biletnikov Watch list for the nation’s top collegiate receiver.

They both say they have something to prove in 2022.

“What we want to try to do is press forward from where we were,” Hooker said. “Accountability-wise as individuals, and as a team collective. So just trying to build a goal more than just win ball games, And start a new culture at Tennessee.”

”We heard the noise a little bit,” Miller said. “We just want to go play hard and compete. This year we want to play hard. Win more games. and compete.”

Tennessee opens its season early, on Thursday, September 1, against Ball State in Knoxville.

