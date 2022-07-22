VIDEO: Unknown shooters fired dozens of shots at home in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Surveillance video shows the moment two unknown shooters in the back seats of a dark sedan shoot at a house in northeast Memphis multiple times.

Memphis Police say the incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, when four people inside the home on McNeil Street heard a barrage of gunfire as their house was being struck repeatedly. They found afterward that their car had been shot as well.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a total of 25 shell casings were collected from the scene.

The attached video shows the entire incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

