MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A doctor with Methodist Medical Group is sharing the best tips to combat this extended heatwave.

Dr. Arlesia Jones joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the volume of patients they’ve seen coming in with heat-related conditions, along with foods that can help keep you hydrated.

Dr. Jones also talked about vitamin intake. Some research suggests vitamin C increases your tolerance of heat. Of course, with any vitamin supplement, it is important to consult your healthcare provider.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.