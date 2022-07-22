Tigers’ Ducksworth on Good Works watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference opens its media day sessions one week from Thursday.

The Memphis Tigers are out to keep their bowl streak alive.

Defensive Lineman Wardalis Ducksworth is nominated for the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

It’s for impact on the field, as well as Community Service and Academic Dedication.

A three year Starter, Ducksworth has 56 tackles, 9 for loss, 9 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries.

He Volunteers at LeBonheur, Madonna Learning Center, and other charities, while maintaining a strong GPA.

Ducksworth and the Tigers open at Mississippi State on September 3 in Starkville.

