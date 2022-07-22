Senior Health Fair set for July 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2nd Annual Senior Health Fair is set for Friday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

Wang-Yinh Glasgow, adult service coordinator for Memphis Public Libraries, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what resources will be available.

