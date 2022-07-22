Records reveal prior charges for 15-year-old charged in pastor’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police records show that the 15-year-old charged with the murder of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams had prior charges.

Teenager Miguel Andrade was charged on November 22, 2021, with unlawful possession of a weapon. Less than a month later, on December 7, 2021, he was charged with three counts of carjacking and three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony act.

In March of this year, both complaints were heard and adjudicated.

During his time with Juvenile Court, Andrade took a Ceasefire Gun Safety course and completed Community Service—a no-contact order.

He was also referred to Evaluation and Referral, Restitution Reserved, and the Youth Services Bureau—for which he is still on active probation.

The prosecutor was not able to make its case because the witness did not appear in court.

Because the witness was not able to make their case, a plea deal was negotiated.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.