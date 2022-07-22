Advertise with Us
Raleigh Library opens new Teen Innovation Center

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Raleigh Library will have the grand opening for their new Teen Innovation Center Friday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Branch Manager Michael King, along with teen staffers Aaren Todd and Madison Virgilio joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how this new addition will offer free resources for teens including gaming consoles, virtual reality headsets and workstations.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

