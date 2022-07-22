Overturned semi on 1-40 and U.S. 51 causing traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes of I-40 at U.S. 51 are blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned at Mile Marker 3.

The right shoulder and two rightmost lanes are blocked.

The crash was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

