Overturned semi on 1-40 and U.S. 51 causing traffic delays
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes of I-40 at U.S. 51 are blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned at Mile Marker 3.
The right shoulder and two rightmost lanes are blocked.
The crash was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
