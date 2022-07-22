Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Overturned semi on 1-40 and U.S. 51 causing traffic delays

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-40
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-40(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes of I-40 at U.S. 51 are blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned at Mile Marker 3.

The right shoulder and two rightmost lanes are blocked.

The crash was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
30 cars were broken into at the Holiday Inn off of Shelby Oaks Drive.
MPD investigates 30 vehicle break-ins
Mill Branch road rage incident caught on camera
VIDEO: Man on bicycle arrested following altercation with driver in street
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say

Latest News

Butler Row mockup
Downtown street closure approved for Butler Row development
Source: AP
Traffic Alert: 2 injured in crash on I-40
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Juvenile, 2 adults injured in overnight crash near Binghampton
Traffic blocked on I-55 bridge
Traffic Alert: I-55 bridge traffic slowed by tractor-trailer